Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $74.99, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 7.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 837.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $26.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +233.33% and +26.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.95, which means Nutrien is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

