Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $74.99, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 6.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 837.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $26.45 billion, which would represent changes of +233.33% and +26.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means Nutrien is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

