Nutrien (NTR) Gains on Demand Strength Amid Pricing Headwinds

Nutrien is well-placed to benefit from increased demand for fertilizers, backed by the strength in global agriculture markets. It is seeing strong demand in its major markets, particularly North America. NTR’s sales volumes in North America rose in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to lower channel inventory and more typical purchasing behavior. Offshore sales volumes also saw a boost due to heightened demand in key international markets.



Strong grower economics, improved affordability and low inventory levels are expected to drive potash demand globally. The phosphate market is also benefiting from higher global demand and low producer and channel inventories. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in major markets. Global nitrogen requirement is being driven by demand in North America, India and Brazil.



The company should also gain from acquisitions and increased adoption of its digital platform. It continues to expand its footprint in Brazil through acquisitions. NTR completed a number of acquisitions in 2023 and expects to continue pursuing targeted opportunities in its core markets this year.



Cost and operational efficiency initiatives are also expected to aid the company’s performance. It remains focused on lowering the cost of production in the potash business. The company has also announced a number of strategic actions to reduce its controllable costs and boost free cash flow. Lower natural gas costs are also contributing to a decline in its cost of goods sold.



However, weaker fertilizer prices are expected hurt NTR’s performance. Prices of phosphate and potash have retreated since the back half of 2022 from their peak levels attained in the first half riding on the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions due to the sanctions in Belarus. Global nitrogen prices have declined since the beginning of 2023 driven by a rise in global supply availability. A decline in net fertilizer selling prices negatively impacted the company's financial results in the first quarter. Lower prices are expected to weigh on the company’s sales and profitability in the near term.

