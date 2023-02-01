Nutrien (NTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $83.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 15.6% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.55 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.21% lower. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.59, which means Nutrien is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

