Nutrien (NTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $82.88, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 6.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $4.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.11 billion, up 51.16% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.47 per share and revenue of $40.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +164.37% and +44.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



