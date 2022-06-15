Nutrien (NTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $87.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 16.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.02, up 189.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.62 billion, up 60.01% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.11 per share and revenue of $40.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +174.64% and +47.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.98% higher. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.1, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

