Nutrien (NTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $95.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 27.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.51, up 765.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.94 billion, up 70.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.76 per share and revenue of $34.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.71% and +25.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.47% higher. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.81.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

