Nutrien (NTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $69.80, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 8.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 862.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.51 billion, up 60.63% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% higher within the past month. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.35.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

