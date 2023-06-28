Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $59.27, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 8.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.21 billion, down 22.74% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $29.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.01% and -23.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.52.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

