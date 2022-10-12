Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $82.75, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 7.91% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.09, up 196.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.11 billion, up 51.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.53 per share and revenue of $40.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +165.33% and +44.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.09, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



