Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $89.91, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 1.98% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $4.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 204.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.06 billion, up 50.35% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.55 per share and revenue of $39.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +165.65% and +42.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.4.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



