Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $108.86, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 8.78% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 789.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.88 billion, up 69.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion, which would represent changes of +108.67% and +29.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% higher. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.32.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

