Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $103.99, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 15.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 775.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.88 billion, up 69.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.42% and +29.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.67% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

