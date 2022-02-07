Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $72.60, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 4.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 858.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.46 billion, up 59.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher within the past month. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

