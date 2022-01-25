Nutrien (NTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $69.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 8.61% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 862.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, up 60.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.89% higher. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

