Nutrien (NTR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $61.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.62%.

The the stock of producer of potash and other fertilizers has fallen by 0.86% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nutrien in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70.92%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.7 billion, indicating a 30.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.46 per share and a revenue of $28.63 billion, signifying shifts of -58.61% and -24.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.13 for its industry.

One should further note that NTR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

