Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $79.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, up 6.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.55 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.21% lower. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Nutrien is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.45.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.