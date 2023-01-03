Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $71.62, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 7.09% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% lower. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.94, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

