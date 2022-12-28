Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $73.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 8.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 11.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.61 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $37.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.47% and +36.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.98.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

