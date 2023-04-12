Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $72.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 41.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, down 19.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.92 per share and revenue of $31.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.37% and -16.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% lower within the past month. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.59, which means Nutrien is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

