Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $74.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 10.12% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 22.01% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.02, up 189.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.62 billion, up 60.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.20 per share and revenue of $40.97 billion, which would represent changes of +176.08% and +47.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.4, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

