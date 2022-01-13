Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $71.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, up 837.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.5% higher within the past month. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.19.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

