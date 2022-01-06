Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $69.25, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 1.01% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 837.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.99% higher within the past month. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

