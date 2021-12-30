Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 15.35% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 837.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $26.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +233.33% and +26.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

