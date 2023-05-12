Nutrien (NTR) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Nutrien said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $61.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 382,386K shares. The put/call ratio of NTR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutrien is 69.36. The forecasts range from a low of 56.65 to a high of $99.09. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from its latest reported closing price of 61.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nutrien is 35,572MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 24,769K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,985K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,174K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 14,254K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,115K shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,013K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,378K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,176K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,991K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Nutrien Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. The Company produces and distributes 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and its leading agriculture retail network, the Company is well positioned to supply the needs of its customers. It operates with a long-term view and is committed to working with its stakeholders as they address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.