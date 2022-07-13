Nutrien (NTR) Benefits From Demand Strength Amid Cost Woes

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is gaining from higher prices and healthy demand for crop nutrients, its actions to boost production and strategic acquisitions amid headwinds from higher costs.



Shares of Nutrien, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, have gained 21.1% over the past year against the 30.6% rise of its industry.



Nutrien is benefiting from solid demand and higher prices for fertilizers, backed by the strength in global agriculture markets. The company is also gaining from higher net realized selling prices for crop nutrients as witnessed in the first quarter of 2022. It saw higher sales across all the segments in the quarter, driven by higher prices and strong demand.



Potash prices have strengthened on the back of robust global demand and tight supply. Tight inventory along with healthy demand is also driving phosphate prices globally. Lower global supply availability stemming from reduced operating rates, strong demand and a spike in energy prices are likely to have also boosted nitrogen prices. Supply constraints are driving ammonia and nitrate prices. Higher prices are expected to drive the company’s sales and margins for full-year 2022.



Nutrien is also taking actions to boost potash production in the wake of tightening global potash market conditions. The move is in response to strong market fundamentals and is geared to enable its customers have the crop inputs they require to feed a growing population. Its actions to boost production are supporting its potash sales volumes.



The company is also well placed to gain from acquisitions, cost efficiency, and increased adoption of its digital platform. It continues to expand its footprint in Brazil through acquisitions.



However, the company’s nitrogen business is exposed to headwinds from higher natural gas prices. Natural gas is a key component in nitrogen production costs. Nutrien is seeing a rise in cost of goods sold per tons for nitrogen as a result of higher natural gas costs. Higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad led to an increase in natural gas prices in its cost of production in the first quarter. Higher gas costs may continue to impact the company’s nitrogen margins over the near term.



Nutrien also faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. The company witnessed significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs in the Phosphate unit in the last reported quarter. It is also seeing higher input costs in Nitrogen and Potash units. Nutrien is expected to see continued pressure from raw material cost inflation.

