Nutrien (NTR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Nutrien (NTR) standing at $50.06, reflecting a +1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers's shares have seen a decrease of 4.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nutrien in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 64.36% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.24 billion, reflecting a 30.4% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% lower. At present, Nutrien boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nutrien is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.

We can additionally observe that NTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.