Nutrien not looking to sell assets despite low fertilizer prices - CEO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian potash producer Nutrien is not looking to sell assets to raise capital, Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in an interview, even as falling fertilizer prices have caused it to shelve projects and cut costs.

"We're not in a situation where we feel we need to focus on selling assets and will only do something like that opportunistically," Seitz said.

