Nutrien not looking to sell assets despite low fertilizer prices - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

August 03, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian potash producer Nutrien is not looking to sell assets to raise capital, Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in an interview, even as falling fertilizer prices have caused it to shelve projects and cut costs.

"We're not in a situation where we feel we need to focus on selling assets and will only do something like that opportunistically," Seitz said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

