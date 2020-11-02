Commodities
NTR

Nutrien narrows 2020 profit forecast, posts third-quarter loss

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd on Monday narrowed its full-year profit forecast and said it has seen an improvement in market conditions globally, helped by higher crop and fertilizer prices.

Adds third-quarter details, forecast, Mosaic results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, NTR.N on Monday narrowed its full-year profit forecast and said it has seen an improvement in market conditions globally, helped by higher crop and fertilizer prices.

The Saskatchewan-based company, the world's biggest fertilizer maker by capacity, also posted a net loss for the third quarter, hurt by an impairment charge of $823 million.

The company said it now expects 2020 adjusted net earnings to fall in the range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $1.50 to $1.90 per share.

Nutrien lowered the top-end of its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $3.5 to $3.7 billion, from $3.5 to $3.8 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $587 million, or $1.03 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $141 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The impairment charge was related to a less favorable long-term outlook for phosphate prices and expected global supply imbalance, the company said.

Rival Mosaic Co MOS.N on Monday reported a quarterly adjusted profit of 23 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 17 cents per share, helped by higher gross margins.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR MOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular