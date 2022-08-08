Nutrien Names Ken Seitz New CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Crop inputs and services provider Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Monday said its Board has appointed Ken Seitz as its President and CEO, effective August 8.

Seitz has been serving the company as interim CEO since January following unexpected resignation of Mayo Schmidt.

Russ Girling, Chair of the Nutrien Board of Directors said, "Nutrien's record performance and disciplined execution of strategy during some of the most turbulent times we have seen globally underscore the strength of Ken Seitz's leadership. As the company's President and CEO, Mr. Seitz will continue to drive positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders as we strive to safely and sustainably feed the world."

