Nutrien Names Ken Seitz As Interim CEO After Mayo Schmidt Left The Position - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO) announced Tuesday that Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO of Nutrien and has resigned from the Board. Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash, has been named the company's interim CEO.

Seitz brings extensive global leadership experience in the agriculture and mining sectors and is well-positioned to progress the company's stated strategy and lead the integrated business during the transition.

Seitz joined Nutrien as Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash in 2019. He brings over 25 years of global management experience working across more than 60 countries.

As former President and CEO of Canpotex, one of the world's largest suppliers of Potash, Seitz has extensive experience in global fertilizer marketing and logistics and strong connections within the industry.

The Nutrien Board of Directors will work with an executive search firm to begin a global search to select a long-term leader that will take the company into its next phase, which will consider internal and external candidates.

