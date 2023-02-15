Commodities
NTR

Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates amid higher fertilizer prices

Credit: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

February 15, 2023 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Wednesday forecast lower-than-expected 2023 earnings and posted fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, sending shares down 3.5% in extended trading.

A rise in fertilizer prices led to a pullback in demand as farmers looked to cut expenses. Nutrien said 2022 sales volume was lower due to a delayed planting season in North America.

The company forecast its 2023 adjusted earnings in the range of $8.45 to $10.65 per share compared with analysts' estimate of $11.62 per share.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average analyst estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Nutrien, however, raised its dividend by 10.4% to 53 cents per share.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.