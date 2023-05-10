News & Insights

Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates

May 10, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected profit in the first quarter due to a fall in sales as farmers delayed purchases due to high prices.

On an adjusted basis, the potash producer earned $1.11 per share in the three months ended March 31, compared with estimates of $1.47, according to Refinitiv data.

