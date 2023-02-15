Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO reported fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that missed Wall Street estimates, amid lower demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average analyst estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

