Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates

February 15, 2023 — 05:21 pm EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO reported fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that missed Wall Street estimates, amid lower demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average analyst estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

