Nutrien Ltd. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.12 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $2.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $7.55 billion from $7.27 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.62 -Revenue (Q4): $7.55 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year.

