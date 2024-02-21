Nutrien Ltd. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.18 billion, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.8% to $5.66 billion from $7.53 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.18 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $5.66 Bln vs. $7.53 Bln last year.

