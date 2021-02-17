Nutrien Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO):

-Earnings: $316 million in Q4 vs. -$48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.55 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.05 billion in Q4 vs. $3.46 billion in the same period last year.

