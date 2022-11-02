Nutrien Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $0.73 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $8.19 billion from $6.02 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.58 Bln. vs. $0.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.94 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.97 -Revenue (Q3): $8.19 Bln vs. $6.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.25 - $14.50

