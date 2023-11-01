Nutrien Ltd. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $82 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $2.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.3% to $5.63 billion from $8.19 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $82 Mln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $2.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.63 Bln vs. $8.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $5.00

