Nutrien Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO):

-Earnings: -$587 million in Q3 vs. $141 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.03 in Q3 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.21 billion in Q3 vs. $4.17 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.85

