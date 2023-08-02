News & Insights

Nutrien Ltd. Q2 Profit Drops

August 02, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $448 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $3.60 billion, or $6.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $2.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $11.65 billion from $14.51 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $448 Mln. vs. $3.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $6.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.65 Bln vs. $14.51 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $5.60

