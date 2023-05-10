Nutrien Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.58 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.2% to $6.11 billion from $7.66 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.58 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $6.11 Bln vs. $7.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $7.50

