Nutrien Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $571 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $5.39 billion from $6.11 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

