Nutrien Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO):

-Earnings: $127 million in Q1 vs. -$35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.22 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $165 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.66 billion in Q1 vs. $4.20 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $3.25

