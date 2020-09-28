Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.73, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTR was $39.73, representing a -22.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.07 and a 66.6% increase over the 52 week low of $23.85.

NTR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and Mosaic Company (MOS). NTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.97%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPKW with an increase of 24.02% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of NTR at 6.46%.

