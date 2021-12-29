Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.54, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTR was $76.54, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.85 and a 63.55% increase over the 52 week low of $46.80.

NTR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). NTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 223.33%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ntr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRES with an increase of 6.12% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of NTR at 6.32%.

