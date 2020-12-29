Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.7, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTR was $46.7, representing a -8.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.81 and a 95.82% increase over the 52 week low of $23.85.

NTR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and Mosaic Company (MOS). NTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.72%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPKW with an increase of 21.05% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of NTR at 5.53%.

