Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.91, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTR was $48.91, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $56 and a 8.97% increase over the 52 week low of $44.88.

NTR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) and Mosaic Company (MOS). NTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7. Zacks Investment Research reports NTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.19%, compared to an industry average of 19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an increase of 8.53% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of NTR at 5.94%.

