Nutrien Ltd. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 billion, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $0.32 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.5% to $7.27 billion from $4.05 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.27 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.

