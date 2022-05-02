Nutrien Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $0.13 billion, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.6% to $7.67 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $16.20 - $18.70

